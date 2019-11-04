In wake of Willie Taggart’s firing, here are the odds on who the FSU Seminoles will hire

In the aftermath of Florida State firing Willie Taggart as the Seminoles’ football coach, questions remain on who will be hired next.

An offshore bookmaker is getting in on the action, releasing odds on who it will be.

They range from the plausible to far-fetched possibilities.

Here’s a look at the odds, according to BetOnline, who will be FSU’s head coach in Week 1 of the 2020 season:

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, 3-1

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, 3-1

Former Oklahoma head coach and current XFL coach Bob Stoops, 5-1

Penn State head coach James Franklin, 5-1

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck, 6-1

Former Ohio State and Florida head coach Urban Meyer, 6-1

UCF head coach Josh Heupel, 7-1

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers, 10-1

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule, 10-1

Texas A&M head coach and former FSU coach Jimbo Fisher, 15-1

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, 20-1

Former FSU coach Bobby Bowden, 50-1