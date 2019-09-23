The latest in former FSU star Jalen Ramsey’s standoff with the Jaguars: calls in sick

Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey on Tyreek Hill: ‘I won the majority of my matchups today’ Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey was asked a number of questions about Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill following the 30-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey was asked a number of questions about Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill following the 30-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Jacksonville Jaguars might be without two-time Pro Bowl defensive back Jalen Ramsey this week after he called in sick to miss practice following his trade demand last week, according to ESPN.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Ramsey thinks he has the flu, still wants to be traded and the Jags still want to keep him.

Ramsey starred at FSU, before helping the Jags defense reach the AFC Championship game two seasons ago.

Jags head coach Doug Marrone told reporters Monday morning that Ramsey was scheduled to meet with team doctors for the illness.

“It’s happened,” Marrone said to reporters about players getting sick. “I don’t want to exaggerate and say hundreds of times, but it’s happened quite a bit. It’s happened here since I’ve been the head coach a couple times. It’s happened with Myles (Jack), where I actually was in the (team) hotel with him and he stayed there. It’s happened. To me, it’s nothing as big but I understand that’s probably a big story because of the other things that are surrounding it.”

Ramsey played in last Thursday’s 20-7 home victory over the Tennessee Titans.