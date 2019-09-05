FSU defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett explains what went wrong against Boise State

FSU coach Willie Taggart addresses media at 2019 ACC Football Kickoff The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Kickoff began in Charlotte, North Carolina, with Florida State coach Willie Taggart addressing the media after a dismal first season with the Seminoles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Kickoff began in Charlotte, North Carolina, with Florida State coach Willie Taggart addressing the media after a dismal first season with the Seminoles.

Florida State defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett addressed the Seminoles’ new defensive scheme and its shortcomings in last week’s loss to Boise State when he met with reporters Thursday morning in Tallahassee.

The main theme of the news conference was Barnett discussing multiple times that they need to dial back some stuff in the new scheme.

Besides emphasizing scaling the scheme back, Barnett also hit on being aggressive.

“In doing this over the years, I probably got a little too conservative and figured, ‘Hey, play top-down, make the tackle, get off the field.’ You know what I mean,” Barnett told reporters in Tallahassee “One of those type things as opposed to being really aggressive. Believe it or not, my personality is aggressive. But trying to just overthink it. Just trying to overthink it. That’s on me.”

Check out Barnett’s full interview with reporters, according to Warchant TV, below: