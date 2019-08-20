No more ragging on FSU for its turnover backpack — the Seminoles ditched it this year

ACC and ESPN end long wait, announce creation of a TV channel ACC commissioner John Swofford announces the partnership with ESPN, the conference’s longtime television rights partner, an ACC channel would debut in 2019. The wait will be shorter for an online component of the channel, which will begin streamin Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ACC commissioner John Swofford announces the partnership with ESPN, the conference’s longtime television rights partner, an ACC channel would debut in 2019. The wait will be shorter for an online component of the channel, which will begin streamin

Goodbye turnover backpack. It was a short-lived item for the Florida State football program to rally around, lasting one season.

Second-year Seminoles head coach Willie Taggart said Tuesday on the CBS Sports’ podcast, Kanell & Bell, that the turnover backpack from the 2018 season won’t be returning this year.

“Nah, you are just going to see us play football,” Taggart said on Kanell and Bell. “You are not going to see a backpack, anything, you are going to see us play football and have fun playing the game with each other and having fun making plays. I think that is what you are going to see out of our guys.”

“That was something that our guys wanted to do and they enjoyed doing it,” Taggart continued. “This is the 2019 team and guys want to do things different, they want to be different and expect to be different.”

The turnover backpack came a season after the University of Miami created a turnover chain that became wildly popular with several imitators, including on the high school level.