A game-by-game breakdown of the Florida State Seminoles’ ’ 2019 college football schedule

August 31 vs. Boise State, noon

The Broncos, who won 10 games last year, are loaded at most positions. Boise State 35, FSU 33

Sept. 7 Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Warhawks senior QB Caleb Evans is a dual threat, but he was intercepted 12 times last year. FSU 24, Lousiana-Monroe 7

Sept. 14 at Virginia, 5:30 p.m.

Virginia QB Bryce Perkins is dangerous, but FSU leads this series 15-3. FSU 34, Virginia 24

Sept. 21 Louisville, TBA

The Cardinals lost their final nine games last season, including a narrow defeat to FSU. Not enough has changed. FSU 35, Louisville 10

Sept. 28 North Carolina State, TBA

Ryan Finley, a three-year Wolfpack starter at QB, is gone to the NFL, and their offensive coordinator left, too. FSU 28, NC State 13

Oct. 12 at Clemson, TBA

FSU has a bye week to prepare for Clemson. But that won’t be enough time to take down the reigning national champs. Clemson 42, FSU 10

Oct. 19 at Wake Forest, TBA

Right after Clemson, this could be a trap game against an underrated program that has won three straight bowls. FSU 21, Wake Forest 20

Oct. 26 Syracuse, TBA

QB Eric Dungey gave the ACC fits for four years but is now gone. However, new QB Tommy DeVito beat FSU last year. Syracuse 27, FSU 21

Nov. 2 Miami, TBA

The Hurricanes lead one of college football’s greatest series, 33-30, including wins in 2017 and 2018. Miami 34, FSU 31

Nov. 9 at Boston College, TBA

The Eagles will be at home in cold weather and with a punishing RB in A.J. Dillon and underrated QB Anthony Brown. This should be close. FSU 24, Boston College 20

Nov. 16 Alabama State, TBA

The Seminoles get a tune-up before traveling to Gainesville. FSU 51, Alabama State 6

Nov. 30 at Florida, TBA

Just like with Clemson, FSU gets a bye week to prepare for a big game, but … again … it’s not enough. Florida 35, FSU 21