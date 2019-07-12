He has only played football for one season. Now he’s committed to Florida State.

Here’s where the nation’s top football recruits will play in college this season Here's where the Top 10 football recruits will play in college, according to ESPN. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's where the Top 10 football recruits will play in college, according to ESPN.

Florida State picked up a commitment for its 2020 recruiting class on Friday.

Emanuel Rogers, a consensus three-star defensive tackle from Jensen Beach announced his commitment to the Seminoles to TC Palm.

Rogers, who is 6-6 and 305 pounds, has only played football for one season. He had 45 tackles (21 for a loss) and eight sacks in 2018. The rising Jensen Beach High senior chose FSU over offers from several Power 5 programs such as Florida, Tennessee, Auburn, Georgia, Miami and Michigan.

Rogers told TC Palm that FSU assistant coach Odell Haggins was a key reason why he selected the Seminoles.

“He’s been there for 25-plus years and I know when I get here he’s not going to leave and I’m going to have some other coach,” Rogers said, according to TC Palm. “I know he’s going to make me grow as a man and help me through life. That connection was very important to me. I don’t really trust people like that, so when I heard him talking, he had my trust. When I went to other colleges, it didn’t feel the same as when I went to Florida State.”

Rogers is rated as the 33rd-best defensive tackle in the 2020 recruiting class by the 247 Sports’ composite rankings. Rogers is the first defensive tackle commit for FSU’s 2020 class. The Seminoles have nine defensive tackles on their roster, with seven of those players as underclassmen.