Former FSU QB Chris Weinke, now a Tennessee coach, ribs Vols about 1998 title team

Heisman Trophy winner quarterback Chris Weinke, of Florida State, smiles while posing with his trophy Saturday, Dec. 9, 2000, at New York’s Downtown Athletic Club. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett, Pool)
Former Florida State quarterback Chris Weinke, who won the Heisman Trophy, spoke to the media Wednesday about the Tennessee Volunteers, where he’s now the quarterbacks coach. He recalled a funny story from last fall.

Tennessee’s 1998 team won the national title and there was a 20-year anniversary celebration to honor them.

Athletic director Phillip Fulmer was the Volunteers coach on that team, which beat Florida State 23-16 for the program’s first national title since 1951.

So Weinke recalled Wednesday to reporters his ribbing of Fulmer. He jokingly asked him where his ring was, because if he had played the game then FSU would have won.

Marcus Outzen was FSU’s quarterback in that 1999 Fiesta Bowl, which served as the first BCS Championship game.

Weinke, the team’s starter, was injured. One year later, a healthy Weinke and Bradenton, Florida native Peter Warrick won the national title over the Michael Vick-led Virginia Tech Hokies.

