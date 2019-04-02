Florida State University

The Florida State Seminoles will play an SEC power in a home-and-home football series

The Florida State Seminoles announced a home-and-home football series with SEC powerhouse Georgia on Tuesday.

FSU plays Georgia on Sept. 4, 2027 in Tallahassee, Florida, with the Bulldogs getting a returning home game against the Seminoles in Athens, Georgia, on Sept. 16, 2028.

The 2027 meeting between the schools will be the first regular-season game between FSU and UGA since Oct. 16, 1965. The Seminoles won that game, 10-3.

The two programs last met in the 2003 Sugar Bowl, which was a Georgia victory.

“This is a series with history dating back to the early years of FSU football, and I’m glad we are resuming it,” FSU head coach Willie Taggart said in a news release. “These two games will be great for fans of both programs, especially those interested in traveling to experience the atmosphere here in Tallahassee or in Athens, and will give us another opportunity to play in front of our large group of alumni in the state of Georgia.”

This Vermont player is looking at gaining sibling bragging rights against FSU

This Vermont player is looking at gaining sibling bragging rights against FSU

Vermont’s Anthony Lamb lost out on sibling bragging rights in loss to Florida State. His brother, Nate, is a student at FSU. The Seminoles advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament’s West region.

