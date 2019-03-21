This Vermont player is looking at gaining sibling bragging rights against FSU

It was more than just an opening round NCAA Tournament game for Vermont’s Anthony Lamb on Thursday.
Playing Florida State, the West region’s No. 4 seed, also gave him the chance to stick it to his brother, Nate.
Nate Lamb is a student at FSU in Tallahassee, Florida.
Before Thursday’s game, Anthony Lamb discussed the sibling rivalry wrinkle added to the encounter with the Seminoles.
“I would hope he’s cheering for me,” Anthony Lamb told NECN on Monday. “It’s going to be fun to talk to him throughout the week about it — probably talk some trash — see how it goes.”
Lamb finished with a team-high 16 points as Vermont fell to FSU, 76-69, Thursday in Hartford, Connecticut.
