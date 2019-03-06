Florida State’s offense struggles again. But these South Florida players excelled

For the second straight practice, Florida State’s offense sputtered in 11-on-11 drills in Tallahassee, according to reports.
The Seminoles’ first losing season since the 1970s, which occurred in 2018, featured an inconsistent offense with the offensive line struggling.
As FSU tries finding the answer at quarterback — James Blackman was left as the last quarterback from last year’s team following Deondre Francois’ dismissal for alleged domestic violence — the Seminoles’ offensive line had a tough time in Wednesday’s practice, which was open to the public, for a second consecutive practice.
According to the Tallahassee Democrat, “the first-team offense didn’t move past the 45-yard line on any of its drives after starting at the 25-yard line. The first unit’s best drive ended with an interception by (Asante) Samuel Jr.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
The defense, though, shined and there was music during practice from the outset on Wednesday. That was something missing from Monday’s first spring practice.
Samuel Jr.’s interception on the offense’s first drive wasn’t the only time a South Florida player excelled Wednesday.
Palm Beach Central High’s Akeem Dent, who is a true freshman, had back-to-back interceptions, according to multiple reports, playing safety in 7-on-7 drills.
Samuel Jr. played high school football at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale.
Despite the offensive line getting overmatched by the defensive line, offensive guard Dontae Lucas — a Miami native that played his final high school season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida — has “impressed well,” according to the Tallahassee Democrat.
Comments