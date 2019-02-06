Florida State missed on a QB for a second straight recruiting cycle. Here’s who signed

For the second recruiting cycle, Florida State didn’t sign a quarterback. And on the heels of Deondre Francois’ dismissal for an alleged domestic violence incident, the Seminoles are left with just one scholarship quarterback on their roster.
James Blackman, who reportedly added his name to the NCAA’s transfer portal after Francois decided to not declare for the NFL Draft, is the lone option left in Tallahassee, the Seminoles will need to add depth from the transfer portal.
That’s because 4-star quarterback Lance LeGendre signed with Maryland instead of FSU on Wednesday’s National Signing Day. The New Orleans native picked the Terps over the Seminoles in a move that caused several Seminoles fans to use funny gifs on social media to voice their sadness at his decision.
Sam Howell was FSU’s prized quarterback prospect, until he flipped from his commitment to UNC in December’s early signing period after his recruiter with the Seminoles, Walt Bell, left to take the head coaching job at UMass.
However, FSU still boasts a #Tribe19 recruiting class ranked 15th in the nation, even without securing a quarterback for the future for a second consecutive cycle.
“We have a plan, I think a pretty good plan,” FSU head coach Willie Taggart said at his signing day press conference. “I don’t necessarily want to discuss it right now, but I think we have a pretty good plan on where we want to go.”
In addition to the 15 players that either early enrolled and/or just signed in December’s early period, FSU received letters of intent for its secondary as well as securing signings from previously uncommitted prospects.
Lakeland’s Brendan Gant, who played safety at Kathleen High, and Madison County’s Travis Jay, who plays cornerback, were a pair of 4-star defensive backs that fulfilled their FSU commitments by signing with the Seminoles on Wednesday. Four-star defensive end Quashon Fuller (Lehigh Acres), 3-star offensive tackle Darius Washington (Pensacola West Florida Tech) and 3-star kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (Colquitt County in Moultrie, Georgia) were also among FSU’s signees Wednesday.
FSU’s 2019 signing class
Akeem Dent, CB, 5-11, 180, West Palm Beach; Dontae Lucas, OG, 6-3, 323, Bradenton; Jaleel McRae, LB, 6-2, 230, Bradenton; Kalen DeLoach, LB, 6-0, 206, Savannah; Raymond Woodie III, S, 6-1, 192, Tallahassee; Curtis Fann, DE, 6-2, 251, Twin City; Maurice Goolsby, WR, 6-5, 196, Dunnellon; Renardo Green, CB, 5-11, 164, Apopka; Derrick McLendon, DE, 6-3, 228, Tucker; Jarvis Brownlee, CB, 5-10, 169, Opa Locka; Tru Thompson, DT, 6-0, 338, Loganville; Kevon Glenn, LB, 6-1, 220, Hampton; Jay Williams, OT, 6-6, 290, El Cajon; Maurice Smith, OG, 6-2, 276, Miami; Malcolm Ray, DT, 6-2, 247, Opa Locka; Brendan Gant, S, 6-1, 193, Lakeland; Darius Washington, OT, 6-4, 285, Pensacola; Travis Jay, CB, 6-2, 176, Greenville; Ryan Fitzgerald, K, 6-0, 185, Coolidge; Quashon Fuller, DE, 6-2, 281, Cape Coral; Ira Henry, OT, 6-5, 320, St. Louis.
