Florida State kicks QB Deondre Francois off the football team after Instagram post

Florida State coach Willie Taggart dismissed starting quarterback Deondre Francois Saturday night, the university announced Sunday, after his girlfriend’s Instagram post reportedly accused Francois of beating her for two years.
Taggart’s statement, released by the university, said “Last night, I informed Deondre Francois that he is no longer a member of the Florida State football program. As we build a new culture and foundation for FSU football, we have high expectations for all of our student-athletes and we will not shy away from those high standards of conduct. We are moving forward as a program.”
CFBTalkDaily is one of the outlets that captured a post from house0fdimes, an Instagram account that has since been deleted.
“Stop hitting me in my f------ face,” a woman says.
“I don’t give a f---,” a man responds. “Stop throwing s--- in my f------ house. F--- wrong with you? What, throw it again, so I can beat your ass.”
“I don’t give a f---. Stop hitting me in my face.”
“I’m going to hit you in your face every f------ time. Throw something else.”
(Warning: the language is not edited on the video and is graphic and may be offensive.)
The Tallahassee Democrat quoted the prose that went with the post as:
“I normally don’t put my business on ig, but I am tired of my name being drug through the mud since the beginning, I have been silent. For 2 years I have been in a domestic situation with (Deondre Francois).
“I thought I loved him and thought he could change for the better but it has gotten worse. I lost my first child because of all of the beating and I suffer from post Partum (sp) depression. This situation is taking a toll on my life. Yes, I stayed after that because I was stupid and blinded by love.
“This isn’t love. You are a coward and this isn’t right. Just because you are who you are that doesn’t give you the right to put your hands on a woman ever!!!”
There was a domestic violence investigation of an incident between the two last January that resulted in no arrests by Tallahassee Police Department.
After starting as a stellar redshirt freshman, then suffering a season-ending injury as a redshirt sophomore in 2017’s season opener, Francois started 11 games in 2018. He threw for 2,731 yards, 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in a 5-7 season that horrified Florida State fans.
