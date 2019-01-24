Florida State University

Here’s when and how to watch the Florida State Seminoles’ spring football game

By Jason Dill

January 24, 2019 04:10 PM

Florida State announced the date and time of its spring football game.

The Seminoles will play the Garnet and Gold game at 4 p.m. on April 6 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

General admission tickets are $10, which includes free entry into a post-game concert.

Tickets can be obtained on Seminoles.com or by calling 1-850-644-1830.

FSU’s spring game introduces Seminole fans to new assistant coaches, Kendal Briles (offensive coordinator) and Ron Dugans (wide receivers), who were hired recently.

