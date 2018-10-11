Could FSU land Clemson’s Kelly Bryant? If not, one of these other ACC schools might

Kelly Bryant is leaving the Clemson Tigers, but the quarterback might not be going far. The junior is beginning to take a look at other schools and a number of ACC schools are viewed as serious contenders to land Bryant, according to oddsmakers.
Florida State is one of three ACC teams with +500 odds or better to land Bryant, according to a prop bet provided by MyBookie.ag. Both the Seminoles and the North Carolina State Wolfpack claim +300 odds to land the potential graduate transfer. The Virginia Tech Hokies’ odds sit as +400. The Penn State Nittany Lions are considered the favorite at +200.
A school not listed, however, seems likely to be the first to host Bryant for one of his post-Clemson unofficial visits. Bryant plans to take his first visit with the North Carolina Tar Heels, 247Sports.com reports. Bryant will spend this coming weekend in Chapel Hill as North Carolina hosts Virginia Tech. Nathan Elliott, the Tar Heels’ current starting quarterback, is a junior with one year of eligibility remaining.
Bryant, who also has one season of eligibility left, would likely be the favorite to start wherever he lands, although the path is more clear at some schools. At Florida State, for example, Bryant would join a quarterbacks group, which also includes tested starters Deondre Francois and James Blackman. Francois has one year of eligibility remaining after this season, while Blackman will have at least two. Virginia Tech also has a starting quarterback with eligibility remaining as Josh Jackson is only a redshirt sophomore.
North Carolina State, on the other hand, will certainly have a vacancy, as star quarterback Ryan Finley is a redshirt senior. Penn State is in the same situation with a senior starting quarterback in Trace McSorely.
Bryant is something of a homegrown talent with the Tigers. The Piedmont, S.C., native grew up about 30 miles from Clemson. As a recruit, Bryant also held offers from North Carolina, NC State and the Hokies.
