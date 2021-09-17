Report: Mexican club Tigres makes offer for Inter Miami defender Nico Figal

Inter Miami central defender Nico Figal, one of the anchors of the team’s defense, is being wooed by Mexican club Tigres.

An MLS source confirmed a report in Mexican media site Super Deportivo, and then picked up by other outlets, that Tigres is interested in Figal, the 27-year-old Argentine, who was ejected from Friday night’s 4-0 loss to New York Red Bulls after picking up a pair of yellow cards in the first 38 minutes.

He is suspended for Inter Miami’s next two games.

According to the reports, Tigres made Inter Miami an offer to acquire Figal on loan until the end of the season with an option to purchase his contract for an undisclosed fee. Miami is on the cusp of a playoff spot, and Figal is a key starter, so it seems unlikely the club would want to let him go. But he could force the issue if he wants to go.

The Liga MX transfer window closes Sept. 22.

Figal, who makes $630,000 this season, came to Inter Miami from Argentine club Independiente for a transfer fee believed to be around $2.5 million.