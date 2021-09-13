Who moved up the Herald’s state college football power rankings? Take a look.

Florida State defensive tackle Dennis Briggs Jr., right, pauses on the field as Jacksonville State celebrates after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Jacksonville State won 20-17. AP

Another week of the college football season is in the books.

There was a huge upset involving a team from the Sunshine State. How will that impact the Herald’s power rankings of Florida’s Division I college football teams after Week 2?

Let’s take a look:

1. Florida (2-0, last week: 1)

The Gators have a star in Anthony Richardson, and it’s just a matter of time before head coach Dan Mullen goes away from the two-quarterback system.

2. Miami (1-1, last week: 2)

A late field goal and defensive stop quelled a disastrous start to the season for the Hurricanes, who edged Appalachian State 25-23 in their home opener.

3. UCF (2-0, last week: 4)

Dillon Gabriel was sharp, completing 25 of 38 passes for 332 yards and two touchdowns, to lead the Knights to a blowout win against Bethune-Cookman.

4. Florida State (0-2, last week: 3)

Not even Willie Taggart coached an FSU team that lost to an FCS school. The defeat to Jacksonville State on the game’s final 59-yard play went viral and for all the wrong reasons in the Mike Norvell era of Seminoles football.

5. Florida Atlantic (1-1, last week: 6)

The Owls breezed past Georgia Southern on the strength of former Miami quarterback N’Kosi Perry’s four touchdown passes.

6. FIU (1-1, last week: 5)

Against Sun Belt foe Texas State, the Panthers turned the ball over three times, including a pivotal fumble in overtime that sealed their fate in a 23-17 loss.

7. USF (0-2, last week: 7)

It was against Florida, but the Bulls just don’t have enough right now to threaten anyone.

8. Stetson (2-0, last week: 8)

The Hatters had a second straight blowout win to begin their campaign. This time, it was a 49-16 victory over Ave Maria.

9. Bethune-Cookman (0-2, last week: 9)

The Wildcats were overmatched against UCF, so it’s hard to gauge just yet on where they stand in relation to FCS conference rival FAMU.

10. FAMU (1-1, last week: 10)

The Rattlers were opportunistic on defense, forcing four turnovers and limiting Division II program Fort Valley State on third-down conversions in a 34-7 romp.