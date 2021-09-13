Sports
Who moved up the Herald’s state college football power rankings? Take a look.
Another week of the college football season is in the books.
There was a huge upset involving a team from the Sunshine State. How will that impact the Herald’s power rankings of Florida’s Division I college football teams after Week 2?
Let’s take a look:
1. Florida (2-0, last week: 1)
The Gators have a star in Anthony Richardson, and it’s just a matter of time before head coach Dan Mullen goes away from the two-quarterback system.
2. Miami (1-1, last week: 2)
A late field goal and defensive stop quelled a disastrous start to the season for the Hurricanes, who edged Appalachian State 25-23 in their home opener.
3. UCF (2-0, last week: 4)
Dillon Gabriel was sharp, completing 25 of 38 passes for 332 yards and two touchdowns, to lead the Knights to a blowout win against Bethune-Cookman.
4. Florida State (0-2, last week: 3)
Not even Willie Taggart coached an FSU team that lost to an FCS school. The defeat to Jacksonville State on the game’s final 59-yard play went viral and for all the wrong reasons in the Mike Norvell era of Seminoles football.
5. Florida Atlantic (1-1, last week: 6)
The Owls breezed past Georgia Southern on the strength of former Miami quarterback N’Kosi Perry’s four touchdown passes.
6. FIU (1-1, last week: 5)
Against Sun Belt foe Texas State, the Panthers turned the ball over three times, including a pivotal fumble in overtime that sealed their fate in a 23-17 loss.
7. USF (0-2, last week: 7)
It was against Florida, but the Bulls just don’t have enough right now to threaten anyone.
8. Stetson (2-0, last week: 8)
The Hatters had a second straight blowout win to begin their campaign. This time, it was a 49-16 victory over Ave Maria.
9. Bethune-Cookman (0-2, last week: 9)
The Wildcats were overmatched against UCF, so it’s hard to gauge just yet on where they stand in relation to FCS conference rival FAMU.
10. FAMU (1-1, last week: 10)
The Rattlers were opportunistic on defense, forcing four turnovers and limiting Division II program Fort Valley State on third-down conversions in a 34-7 romp.
