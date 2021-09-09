Former President Donald Trump and son to call exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium

President Donald Trump speaks to thousands of supporters at a “Make America Great Again” rally at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon last October. Trump will be back in Middle Georgia on Sept. 25 at the national fairgrounds in Perry. For The Telegraph

After the world saw the boxing return of Mike Tyson in an exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr. last year, Tyson’s former rival and heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, 58, is following suit at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday.

And there’s a twist.

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be a ringside commentator of the exhibition boxing card alongside his son, Donald Trump Jr., according to The Associated Press.

ESPN reported the commentary will be an alternate, “gamecast,” feed of the event with longtime HBO boxing play-by-play commentator Jim Lampley calling the main telecast.

The event takes place Saturday at 7 p.m., which is the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Oscar de la Hoya was supposed to headline the card, which was originally supposed to take place in California, but de la Hoya dropped out after being hospitalized with COVID-19, the Associated Press reported.

“I love great fighters and great fights. I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event,” former President Trump said in a press release, the AP reported.

The AP reported due to Holyfield’s age of 58, the California State Athletic Commission refused to approve the bout, which led to the four-fight card getting moved to South Florida where he will face former UFC champion Vitor Belfort in eight two-minute rounds.

Belfort was originally de la Hoya’s opponent for the fight available on pay-per-view for $49.99 on FITE.TV available through mobile and Smart TV apps, the AP reported.

Other scheduled fights include Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz, David Haye vs. Joe Fournier and Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll.

“Trump has a long history with boxing after hosting and promoting several fight cards over the years, most taking place at the casino he owned in Atlantic City, New Jersey,” the Associated Press reported.