Plans unveiled for 820,000 square-foot Miami-Dade multisport complex.

Local politicians and sports dignitaries – including former Heat star Glen Rice and former U.S. national women’s soccer coach Jill Ellis – were on hand Wednesday for the official unveiling of the plans for Destination Sport Miami, an 820,000 square-foot indoor multisport complex that will be built across from TopGolf Doral.

The 20-acre site is just west of the Turnpike and Dolphin Mall. The facility, which 120 feet high, is being billed as the “largest indoor multi-sport facility in North America.”

It will feature two NHL regulation ice hockey rinks, an NFL-FIFA regulation turf field, 18 NBA regulation basketball courts, an e-Sports Arena, 36 volleyball courts, 11 USTA hard surface tennis courts, a 15,000 square-foot fitness center, 50-meter Olympic swimming pool, 25-yard warm water therapy pool, indoor surf machine, restaurants and party rooms.

“This facility will be emblematic of our entire county,” said Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine-Cava. “People will be able to use it all year-round, no matter the weather conditions.”

Orlando-based Tru North Capital Partners is funding the project, which is scheduled to be completed in 24 months. Miami Dade Commission Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz helped spearhead the project and has been working on it for several years.

Destination Sport Miami athletic programming will be under the guidance of Rice for basketball, Ellis for soccer, former Marlins star Livan Hernandez for baseball, former NFL great Randy Moss for football and former NHL player Bryan Trottier for ice hockey.

“When I saw the plans, I was blown away and had to be part of it,” Rice said. “I’ve always wanted to do things that make Miami better for kids and improve their skills.”

Ellis added: “From a soccer perspective, this will be a game changer because the Miami area is crying out for world-class facilities, not just for elite athlete but for our community, too.”