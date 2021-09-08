Miami Herald Logo
MLB fans perplexed at this breakfast cereal mascot calling balls and strikes at Marlins game

Billy the Marlin hangs out with the Cinnamon Toast Crunch characters as the Miami Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays at Marlins Park in Miami on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Billy the Marlin hangs out with the Cinnamon Toast Crunch characters as the Miami Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays at Marlins Park in Miami on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

There was a peculiar sight firmly seated in the stands behind home plate at the loanDepot park on Tuesday.

The Marlins were playing the New York Mets with a mascot dressed as a popular breakfast cereal sitting behind home plate and mimicking the umpire’s balls and strikes calls after each pitch.

Despite a member of the Mets broadcast team first identifying the mascot as SpongeBob, it was a Cinnamon Toast Crunch mascot.

And it led to a viral moment on social media with various memes and other comments.

Take a look:

Profile Image of Jason Dill
Jason Dill
Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
  Comments  
