Sports
MLB fans perplexed at this breakfast cereal mascot calling balls and strikes at Marlins game
There was a peculiar sight firmly seated in the stands behind home plate at the loanDepot park on Tuesday.
The Marlins were playing the New York Mets with a mascot dressed as a popular breakfast cereal sitting behind home plate and mimicking the umpire’s balls and strikes calls after each pitch.
Despite a member of the Mets broadcast team first identifying the mascot as SpongeBob, it was a Cinnamon Toast Crunch mascot.
And it led to a viral moment on social media with various memes and other comments.
Take a look:
