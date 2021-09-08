MLB fans perplexed at this breakfast cereal mascot calling balls and strikes at Marlins game

Billy the Marlin hangs out with the Cinnamon Toast Crunch characters as the Miami Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays at Marlins Park in Miami on Saturday, August 29, 2020. adiaz@miamiherald.com

There was a peculiar sight firmly seated in the stands behind home plate at the loanDepot park on Tuesday.

The Marlins were playing the New York Mets with a mascot dressed as a popular breakfast cereal sitting behind home plate and mimicking the umpire’s balls and strikes calls after each pitch.

Despite a member of the Mets broadcast team first identifying the mascot as SpongeBob, it was a Cinnamon Toast Crunch mascot.

And it led to a viral moment on social media with various memes and other comments.

Take a look:

Fruit Loops marketing team pic.twitter.com/LApUsJn4A6 — Steve Nash Productions (@SteveNashPyt) September 7, 2021

The Marlins new mascot is…cinnamon toast crunch? pic.twitter.com/Z5rnGtmxfD — Regis Courtemanche (@RegisCourt) September 7, 2021

Marlins Park has substituted fish tanks for oversized cereal mascots pic.twitter.com/etrtEFTXdY — Brian Wright (@BrianWright86) September 7, 2021

