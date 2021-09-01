Change of heart: Inter Miami forward Robbie Robinson returns from Chile national camp

On the eve of his scheduled debut for the Chilean national team in a World Cup qualifier against Brazil, Inter Miami forward Robbie Robinson had a change of heart, left camp and returned to South Florida. dvarela@miamiherald.com

Inter Miami forward Robbie Robinson, who was set to make his debut for the Chilean national team in a World Cup qualifier against Brazil Thursday night, had a last-minute change of heart and returned home to South Florida.

Robinson was making his way back on Wednesday night and plans to rejoin Inter Miami and prepare for the road game Saturday at FC Cincinnati.

The 22-year-old has an American father, Chilean mother and is a dual citizen, so he is eligible to play for the U.S. and Chilean national teams. He had decided to play for Chile, flew there on Monday, trained and met with the media on Tuesday.

He told reporters how proud and honored he was to wear the Chilean shirt and he hoped to play well for their team.

But he changed his mind, skipped Wednesday’s practice, and can now keep open the option of playing for the United States. Had he played a match for Chile, he would have forfeited that option.

Robinson posted on Instagram: “Thank you to the La Roja fans, players, coaches and staff for the warm welcome as I had the honor of joining national team camp. I’ve really enjoyed training with you and feel very grateful for how well you’ve treated me. At this time, I’ve decided to return to South Florida to take some time to process my international allegiance while helping Inter Miami push for the playoffs.”

Robinson had been on the U.S. national team radar and was listed on a preliminary roster for the Gold Cup earlier this summer but was not called up.

Chilean media reported that he left camp “for personal reasons.”

Chile player Mauricio Isla, asked at a Wednesday press conference about how Robinson was integrating with the team said the young player is “much shier than (English-Chilean player) Ben Brereton. We will try to get him closer to the group as fast as we can because he is more quiet than Ben, who had more confidence and personality. So, we will do what we can to integrate Robbie because he is an important player.”