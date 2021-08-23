Inter Miami forward Robbie Robinson called up by Chile for World Cup qualifying games

Robbie Robinson, the imposing young Inter Miami forward who scored in the past two games, was invited to join the Chilean national team for three upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Robinson’s father is American, his mother is from Chile and he is a dual citizen. The South Carolina native grew up watching the Chilean team with his mother and has said he would be honored to represent the U.S. or Chilean team.

Chile coach Martin Lasarte has shown interest in Robinson all season and extended an invitation to join “La Roja” for the next three World Cup qualifiers — Sept. 2 against Brazil in Santiago, Sept. 5 against Ecuador in Quito, and Sept. 9 against Colombia in Barranquilla.

Robinson is expected to make a decision soon, according to his agent, Mike Senkowsi of Octagon. Once he plays for another national team he is not allowed to play for the U.S. team.

If he elects to join Chile for those games, he would miss Inter Miami’s game against Cincinnati on Sept. 4 and might have to miss the Sept. 11 home game against the Columbus Crew.

Robinson was the top pick in the 2020 MLS Draft after winning the 2019 MAC Hermann Trophy — the top honor in collegiate soccer — while playing for Clemson. He was the joint top scorer in Division I with 18 goals in 19 games.

He struggled during his COVID-interrupted rookie season and took a personal leave to spend time with family in July and August 2020. But he has thrived under new coach Phil Neville and sporting director Chris Henderson. Co-owner David Beckham has also offered advice and support.

“We have a big talent on our hands with Robbie,” Neville said. “He can go as far as he wants, depending on how much he’s prepared to work for it and want it.”

Robinson said he has been working hard every day on his shooting and building chemistry with his teammates.

After the 3-1 win over Toronto FC on Saturday, Neville said of Robinson: “There’s more to come. I think it terms of his fitness, physicality, confidence, I think that we’re only seeing a minute percentage of what that boy can do in terms of what he gives the team. The ability to go from defense to attack is breathtaking… He’s learning every single day, how to become a really good player and we’ve just got to keep letting him grow and letting him have opportunities and keep managing him the best that we can and he can go as far as he wants to go.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER