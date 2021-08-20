Legacies at stake in Ugas-Pacquiao welterweight title bout

Manny Pacquiao, left, of the Philippines, and Yordenis Ugas, of Cuba, pose for photographers during a news conference Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in a welterweight championship bout Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP

Becoming world champion doesn’t guarantee fighters riches and fame. With the abundance of titles, thanks to multiple sanctioning bodies overseeing boxing, the championship belt often loses its sparkle.

But getting the opportunity to face one of boxing’s few crossover attractions and capitalizing on the occasion can create the path toward relevance.

Even with his current recognition as world champion by one of the sanctioning bodies, Miami resident Yordenis Ugas will have his “Rocky Balboa” moment Saturday night in Las Vegas. Ugas will face Manny Pacquiao in a welterweight title fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

A native of Cuba, Ugas, 35, acknowledges the heightened attention directed at him compared to his previous 30 professional fights. Eight-division world champion Pacquiao is considered one of the best fighters of the past 20 years. Pacquiao opponents also are rewarded with top billing on pay-per-view telecasts.

“I’m not taking the fight for the money but for my legacy,” Ugas said in a recent conference call. “Not everyone has the opportunity to fight Manny Pacquiao. Now I have it.”

The bout will be for Ugas’ World Boxing Association title previously held by Pacquiao. Two years ago, Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) won the belt with a split decision victory against Keith Thurman but the Philippines native has since remained inactive.

During Pacquiao’s ring absence, Ugas (26-4, 12 KOs) won a second-tier WBA welterweight belt. Earlier this year, the WBA stripped Pacquiao as champion and elevated Ugas.

Ugas and Pacquiao originally were scheduled to fight on the same card against different opponents. But International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Council champion Errol Spence Jr. withdrew from his defense against Pacquiao last week because of an eye injury. Ugas’ original opponent, Fabian Maidana, also had to pull out after sustaining an eye cut during training camp.

“I was ready to fight that night,” Ugas said. “When they told me it was possibly Pacquiao, everything happened so fast. I hadn’t processed everything. But I’ve been accustomed to taking fights on short notice.”

Ugas was a standout amateur in Cuba and won a bronze medal in the 2008 Summer Olympics. The following year, Ugas defected and turned professional.

After consecutive losses in 2014, Ugas took a two-year break. Ugas resumed his career and won eight straight fights, which earned him first title match against former champion Shawn Porter two years ago. Porter won a disputed split decision but Ugas’ performance kept him on the short list for future title opportunities.

Ugas landed and took advantage of his next shot, when he defeated Abel Ramos for the second-tier title last September.

“This fight is not an easy fight,” Pacquiao said. “Ugas is a champion. He took my belt and we have to settle it inside the ring. I never take him lightly because Ugas is the kind of fighter people underestimate.”

Ever since leaving Cuba, Ugas has been one of the most outspoken Cuban athletes against the country’s communist dictatorship, and long before the anti-government protests that occurred throughout the island July 11.

“Everyone knows I am a fighter for the rights of my country,” Ugas said. “I am a fighter against the dictatorship in my country. I raise my voice against it all the time. This fight provides a platform for us Cubans who call for Patria y Vida (Motherland and Life), for the release of all political prisoners.

“This fight is for all the men and women who fight every day fight for the freedom of our country. I am going to fight with all my heart for all those brothers and sisters who wish for a change.”