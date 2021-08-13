Veteran star Joe Thornton signs with Florida Panthers with Stanley Cup goal in mind

San Jose Sharks’ Joe Thornton (19) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in San Jose, Calif., in this Friday, April 12, 2019, file photo. Thornton’s pursuit of the elusive Stanley Cup is bringing him to the Florida Panthers. The 42-year-old Thornton signed a one-year deal with the Panthers on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, making Florida his fourth franchise in a now 24-year NHL career. AP

Joe Thornton has done practically everything in the NHL.

But there’s one thing missing from his illustrious career: a Stanley Cup.

That was the primary reason for why Thornton, who turned 42 last month, decided to sign a one-year contract with the Florida Panthers.

“Everything,” Thornton said in a Zoom news conference on chasing a Stanley Cup for the Panthers. “It’s purely hockey. I see their team on paper, I watched their team last year, I love their team. And that’s it. I love what they’re building and I’m excited to be part of it. But everything is about, ultimately winning the Stanley Cup and the Panthers are right there in my opinion.”

When the Panthers fell in six games to the Tampa Bay Lightning, who captured their second straight Stanley Cup, in last year’s playoffs, Thornton was watching.

“It was a great series and I loved their team, and it left a big impression on me,” Thornton said.

Thornton said he talked with Panthers general manager Bill Zito, Panthers head coach Joel Queeneville and Panthers executive Roberto Luongo, who was a previous teammate of Thornton’s, and the three were excited for the team they’re building.

“I just thought I’d be a great fit with this group,” Thornton said.

Zito said in a press release that, “With more than 1,600 games played in the NHL, Joe will bring a wealth of experience to our locker room and lineup. His drive to succeed is unmistakable and we are thrilled that he chose to sign with our club and that he believes in what we are building here in South Florida.”

Thornton, who began his career with the Boston Bruins, played last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs after spending the bulk of his 1,680 career games with the San Jose Sharks. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound center is San Jose’s all-time franchise leader in assists (804), power-play points (402) and plus-minus rating at plus-161, while ranking second in total points with 1,055. He was an Art Ross Trophy, which is given to the league’s points leader and Hart Trophy winner, awarded to the league’s MVP, in 2005-06 and reached the Stanley Cup finals in 2016, where the Sharks lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games.

This summer, Thornton has been in Switzerland training twice a day in preparation for where he could have gone to play.

That turned out to be the Panthers, who he said he was in discussions with and had a contract with for a while.

“I’ve been busy with the kids and training and things like that, but I got around to it and here we are today,” Thornton said.

ESPN reported the one-year deal is worth $750,000 with no incentives or bonuses.