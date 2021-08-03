Could FSU, Clemson follow Oklahoma, Texas to SEC? Seminoles president denies reports

Florida State president John Thrasher speaks prior to head football coach Mike Norvell being introduced at a press conference Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. Norvell is Florida State’s new coach, taking over a Seminoles program that has struggled while he was helping to build Memphis into a Group of Five power. AP

The Southeastern Conference made waves recently when it was announced Oklahoma and Texas were leaving the Big 12 to join the Southeastern Conference by no later than 2025.

Naturally, college football fans speculated over what other teams were in contact with the football conference powerhouse.

One of those teams, Florida State, was rumored to have talked with SEC officials about a move.

On Tuesday, FSU President John Thrasher denied social media reports that the Seminoles were in talks to join the SEC in a statement.

“I want to be clear that persistent reports that Florida State has been in contact with the Southeastern Conference are untrue,” Thrasher said in a statement the school released. “We have had no communication with the SEC or any representatives of the SEC.”

FSU wasn’t the only ACC team linked in talks with the SEC. According to various reports, Clemson was also in discussions with the SEC, before Clemson denied those reports.