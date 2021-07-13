Miami Herald Logo
Former Miami Hurricanes star Anthony Chickillo ends NFL career after six seasons

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Anthony Chickillo (56) and Bud Dupree (48) celebrate during the second half against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Cleveland. David Richard Associated Press

After six NFL seasons, former University of Miami star Anthony Chickillo decided his football playing career had come to an end.

Chickillo, 28, who played five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before bouncing between the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos for the 2020 season, announced his retirement on the social media site, Instagram.

“To all my family, friends, and fans today I announce my retirement from the game of football,” Chickillo said on Instagram. “I’d like to thank @canesfootball, @steelers, @saints, @broncos for the opportunity of a lifetime. My whole life my dream was to go to the University of Miami and play in the NFL. I am so grateful for the opportunity and thankful for every one of the teams that gave me a shot. The game of football is apart of my family and will always be forever. Thank you for the support everyone!”

A third-generation NFL player, Chickillo’s father Tony played for the Chargers and Jets in the 1980s, while his grandfather Nick played a season with the Chicago Cardinals in 1953.

All three played for UM, with Anthony playing his high school football at Tampa Alonso High before starring in Coral Gables.

Chickillo, a linebacker, finished his career with 103 tackles, 8.5 sacks, four passes defended, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. In 2020, he played 11 games for the Broncos after spending time on the Saints’ practice squad. He was a free agent when he announced his retirement.

