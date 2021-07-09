The Lightning won the Stanley Cup. Now you can get free beer at a Florida theme park

Visitors to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay can get two free 7-ounce beers per visit through Aug. 5. Provided photo

You don’t need to be a hockey fan to enjoy free beer at one Florida theme park the rest of July.

You just need to be the legal drinking age of 21 and head to Busch Gardens.

But it’s because of hockey that complimentary beer is available at the Tampa theme park. The Tampa Bay Lightning won their second straight Stanley Cup by defeating the Montreal Canadiens in five games earlier this week.

On Thursday, Busch Gardens announced guests can receive two 7-ounce complimentary beers distributed from the Garden Gate Cafe through July, the theme park tweeted.

Toast to the Bolts' back-to-back championships with FREE beer! Now through July 31, guests 21+ can enjoy two complimentary 7 oz. beers per day at Garden Gate Café. pic.twitter.com/KcAIkGB8vv — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) July 8, 2021

“Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is celebrating the Tampa Bay Lightning’s two back-to-back championships with the return of free beer,” the theme park announced and the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The free beer is available daily from 11:30 a.m. until one hour before the park closes, according to multiple outlets.

Breakfast of champions Congrats to our @tblightning on becoming back to back Stanley Cup champs! #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/K97esLDb1x — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) July 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Lightning fans can also get limited-edition Coors Light beer that is made from the ice at their home rink, Amalie Arena.

ESPN reported the “Champions Ice” beer was brewed from ice shavings the Tampa Bay Lightning Ice Crew collected during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, and it’s available “on tap in Tampa-area bars and in 32-ounce collectible crowlers starting the week of July 12.”