Hard Rock Stadium will see some changes this NFL season thanks to a new partner

One of the nation’s leading beer import companies is partnering with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium.

It’s the first time Heineken is partnering with the NFL. Historically, the beer brand gears itself toward soccer.

Hard Rock Stadium will see eight Heineken branded bars, a two-story lounge and Heineken beers, which includes alcohol-free beer, hard seltzer and the company’s flagship Heineken beer, the Dolphins announced in a press release.

The Heineken Hideout is the two-story lounge coming to Hard Rock Stadium in time for the 2021-22 NFL season and the Heineken-themed bars will be focused on Hard Rock Stadium’s southwest corner quadrant.

“We are thrilled to work with Heineken on their first NFL partnership,” said Steve Mullins, Miami Dolphins, vice president of corporate partnerships, in a press release. “Hard Rock Stadium is a global entertainment destination, and we are excited about this opportunity with Heineken to amplify our in-stadium experience and develop engaging content for the upcoming football season.

Added Heineken USA’s Jonnie Cahill: “We are incredibly proud to partner with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium as we welcome fans back to experience live entertainment and sporting events again this fall. We have always been fiercely passionate about creating unforgettable fan experiences, and we look forward to bringing that same ambition to our first NFL team partnership.”

The partnership also extends digitally with integration in the Dolphins App, a custom co-branded content series and influencer activations, the press release stated.