Report says Tim Tebow is returning to the NFL and reuniting with Jags coach Urban Meyer

Barely months into his retirement from professional baseball, Tim Tebow is returning to the NFL.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to sign Tebow to a one-year deal for undisclosed amount.

They reported the deal isn’t finalized yet, but could be official in the next week.

From NFL Now: Tim Tebow is expected to sign with the #Jaguars. He's back, with a chance to make the team and help their locker room. pic.twitter.com/W2I4d3GmP6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

Tebow has not played in the NFL since 2012 when he was a quarterback. He was part of back-to-back national championship teams with the Florida Gators under head coach Urban Meyer as well as winning the Heisman Trophy.

Meyer is entering his first season as the Jags head coach. Following his first stint in the NFL, where he won a playoff game for the Denver Broncos, Tebow made an attempt at baseball with the New York Mets. He toiled with various minor-league affiliates of the Mets, but did receive spring training invites.

During the NFL Draft last month, reports circulated that the 33-year-old Tebow had worked out with the Jags as a tight end. It’s a position Tebow did not play during his NFL career, three-year college career or in high school.

Now he’s set to join his hometown NFL team at that position under a one-year deal.