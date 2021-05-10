Former Canes coach Richt on how college athletes getting paid impacts their priorities

The priority list for college football players is about to change from when former Miami Hurricanes and Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mark Richt played.

Speaking with the New York Times, Richt discussed the allowance of athletes to cash in on their name, image and likeness (NIL) in various states, which includes Florida, beginning this summer.

In Florida, the new law goes into effect July 1, according to the Times.

“When I was playing college football, my priorities were girls, football and then school,” said Mark Richt, according to the New York Times. “Now it’s going to be money, girls, football, school.”

However, NIL for college athletes wasn’t without a hiccup. In late April, the NIL was getting delayed until July 2022 after state lawmakers discussed an amendment in the education bill it is contained in, according to the Washington Post.

It led to former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton, who transferred to FSU, as well as Miami quarterback D’Eriq King and UM coach Manny Diaz among others to publicly blast lawmakers for the delay, The Associated Press reported.

And a day later, those state lawmakers reversed course to keep the NIL law back at its original start date of July 1, 2021, ESPN reported.

Other states allowing college athletes to capitalize on their name, image and likeness this summer include Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and New Mexico, the New York Times reported.