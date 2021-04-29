Patrick Surtain II (a.k.a. ‘PS2’) had the perfect chain to go with his NFL Draft outfit

Patrick Surtain II a former Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, a soon-to-be first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and the son of a legendary Miami Dolphin. People have called him “PS2” for as long as he’s been playing football, so there was only one proper accessory to go along with his NFL Draft outfit Thursday.

For his walk on the Draft’s red carpet in Cleveland, Surtain donned a gaudy chain with a diamond-encrusted replica PlayStation 2 controller.

Get it? PS2?

The controller has some great details, too. The “Select” button glows blue and his name, “SURTAIN,” is written in PlayStation-style typeface above the “Start” and “Select” buttons.

The chain itself is also PlayStation-themed, with smaller joints with a design similar to each of the controller’s face buttons: an X, a square, a circle and a triangle.

Surtain’s father, Patrick Surtain, was a two-time All-Pro for the Dolphins and Surtain II has similar expectations after earning All-American honors for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2020. Surtain II will likely be the first South Floridian taken in the 2021 Draft, potentially in the top 10. Several mock drafts project Surtain to land with the Dallas Cowboys, who have the No. 10 overall selection.

Surtain II actually played for his dad in high school, too. Surtain Sr. was the defensive coordinator for his son’s first two years at Plantation American Heritage, then the coach for his last two years. Together, they won back-to-back state championships in 2016 and 2017, and Surtain II was the No. 1 cornerback in the Class of 2018, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.

It could be a record-setting weekend for American Heritage. Surtain Sr. expects seven former Patriots to be potentially get drafted this weekend, starting with Surtain II. Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Tyson Campbell, who played opposite Surtain II for four years in Plantation, could be a first-round pick, too.