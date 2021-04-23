Sports
A bunny stole the show in Marlins-Giants game. It’s not his first sporting event.
Animals at sporting events have taken center stage for quite some time whenever they make an unscheduled appearance.
From a flying bat in a 2009 San Antonio Spurs game to squirrels, cats, dogs, birds and insects showing up unannounced, there’s been plenty caught in a viral moment during the digital age.
The latest, though, was a planned arrival in the stands of the Marlins road game against the Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
Meet Alex the bunny, who garnered attention on social media and in Thursday night’s broadcast.
Alex is a 4 1/2 month old bow-tie wearing therapy bunny belonging to Giants fan Kei Kato, who lost her restaurant business due to COVID-19, according to The Associated Press.
Alex, who has his own Instagram page, was making his first appearance at a Giants game, but not his first trip to a sporting event. Kato, who was there with her fiancee Josh Row, told the AP that Alex had gone to a NASCAR race, kayaking, snow tubing at Lake Tahoe and passed out 400 Easter eggs to children as an ambassador for Lions Clubs International, according to AP.
The AP reported it was believed to be the first time in the 22-year history of the park that a rabbit was in the stands, with Giants spokeswoman Staci Slaughter saying, “Never. Crazy. ... If we win tonight, she has to come back tomorrow.”
The Giants beat the Marlins, 3-0.
Alex’s appearance also sparked some puns on Twitter while trending Thursday.
