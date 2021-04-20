How a change in mentality led to the first FIU baseball no-hitter in 10 years

Right-hander Steven Casey, who on Saturday pitched FIU’s first no-hitter in a decade, achieved this feat by changing his pattern.

Casey, a fourth-year junior from Georgia, was 2-0 with a 2.92 ERA in 2018 and 3-0 with a 3.38 ERA in 2020. All of that work was as an FIU reliever. In between that time, however, he had elbow surgery, missing most of the 2019 season.

This year, after Christian Santana was rushed to the hospital before a start due to a blood-clot issue, Casey was thrust into the rotation, and FIU coach Mervyl Melendez was watching closely to a disturbing trend.

“When he pitched in relief, he had a purpose to every pitch,” Melendez said. “But, as a starter, he was pacing himself.”

Casey, after talking to FIU pitching coach Willie Collazo, changed his mentality on Saturday, repeatedly firing his fastball, slider and changeup for strikes in a 5-0 win over Conference USA rival Marshall.

In fact, Casey had a perfect game until he issued a walk on a 3-2 pitch with one out in the sixth. Casey then hit a batter, but, because this was part of a doubleheader, the sixth no-hitter in FIU history was secured just two outs later.

Casey, a 6-0, 200-pounder, struck out four and was the beneficiary of a play by right fielder Justin Farmer, who charged in and made a diving catch to keep the no-hitter intact during that hectic sixth inning.

“Marshall only squared up three balls in the entire game [against Casey],” Melendez said.

Collazo said Casey was throwing between 87 and 90 mph. “He was more aggressive this time,” Collazo said.

Seth Cannady supported Casey with his first career grand slam as part of a five-run sixth inning.

Casey is 3-2 with a 3.82 ERA in 10 appearances this season, including five starts.

FIU, which has battled injuries all season, is 14-21.

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

FIU football coach Butch Davis said before hiring special-teams coordinator Casey Horny, 43, that he sought the expertise of coaches he knows. That includes Keith Armstrong, the special-teams coordinator of the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

From that, Davis got a half-dozen names, including Horny, who spent the past four seasons at the University of Texas as a special-teams quality control coach.

It helped that Horny had worked previously at Texas State with new FIU defensive coordinator Everett Withers.

Davis also liked that Horny’s background was on defense.

“A significant part of special teams is about playing in space, covering kicks 40 to 60 yards downfield,” Davis said. “I like that [Horny] knows how to teach tackling and covering.

“When [Horny] and I spoke, we were on the same page. It was like he was reading my mind.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ Davis announced that two walk-ons have been awarded scholarships: linebacker Reggie Peterson and tight end Jackson McDonald.

▪ FIU safety Richard Dames with the head-scratching quote of the week when asked about Withers: “He’s mean, but he’s a nice guy.”

▪ New FIU offensive coordinator Andrew Breiner on spending last year as a passing-game analyst for the Philadelphia Eagles and being in that NFL environment: “It was like going to football school every day.”