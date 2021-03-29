Super flyweights are a must-watch division because of the action and the marquee matchups

JUAN FRANCISCO “Gallo’’ Estrada golpea a Román “Chocolatito” González durante la pelea efectuada en el American Airlines Center de Dallas. Matchroom.

For all the deserved plaudits given to the welterweights and its roster of talented fighters, another weight class merits recognition as boxing’s most relevant division.

The 115-pound super-flyweight class is the current talk of the sport. Two weeks after their dramatic title unification bout, Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez also have taught the higher weight classes the valuable lesson of removing roadblocks which delay the must-see fights.

“Hopefully [fans] enjoy the good boxing of these fights in the smaller weights,” Estrada said after his victory over Gonzalez. “My bouts are guaranteed to be exciting.”

The presence of Estrada, Gonzalez and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai elevates the super flyweights’ impact above many divisions. At some point in their respective careers, the three fighters have appeared on boxing’s best pound-for-pound fighters’ lists. In addition, the trio doesn’t practice opponent-dodging.

Unlike the welterweights, where boxing politics continue to delay the dream match between reigning unbeaten champions and elite fighters Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr., the super-flyweights have featured important bouts involving Estrada, Gonzalez and Rungvisai. The three have fought multiple bouts against each other, creating rivalries and the demand for additional matches.

Estrada’s narrow split-decision victory against Gonzalez capped an entertaining fight as the natives of Mexico and Nicaragua, respectively, traded punches at a heavy volume. For Estrada, the win avenged a loss in another close result against Gonzalez nine years earlier, when both fought at junior flyweight. Talk of the Estrada-Gonzalez trilogy became the immediate narrative following their recent rematch.

Another two close bouts were Estrada’s fights with Rungvisai. A native of Thailand, Rungvisai defeated Estrada by majority decision in 2018 before Estrada evened matters with a unanimous verdict win the following year.

The prospects of Estrada-Rungvisai III appeared imminent because Rugvisai was the mandatory challenger to one of Estrada’s sanctioning body belts. But the organization that designated Rugvisai’s mandatory status elevated Estrada to “franchise” champion Friday.

Consequently, Rungvisai will fight former champion Carlos Cuadras for a newly created second-tier belt, thus opening the lane for a quicker third match between Estrada and Gonzalez to tap into the current buzz their fight generated. But Rungvisai should remain on Estrada’s or Gonzalez’s radars for a third fight if he defeats Cuadras.

During his run to titles in the junior-flyweight and flyweight divisions, Gonzalez landed on the short list of boxing’s best fighters. However, Rungvisai spoiled Gonzalez’s unbeaten record and removed him from the lofty perch with victories in consecutive bouts four years ago.

Gonzalez rebounded from the first two losses of his career and won four consecutive fights, including a super-flyweight belt that resulted in his unification match with Estrada. Emboldened by his performance against Estrada, Gonzalez can now explore third fight possibilities with either of his rivals.

“I am still adapting to 115, but there are no excuses,” Gonzalez said following after the Estrada fight. “Everything I’ve accomplished I base it on God’s will. No matter the consequences, God knows what he does.”

Until the elite fighters at the higher weights and their representatives change their practices and finally provide fans the demanded bouts, the super-flyweight headliners will continue to set the example of what the sport sorely lacks. Nothing pleases the public and lifts boxing more than the best fighting the best.

RUIZ SHAPES UP

Former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz recently posted photos on his social media platform of the physical transformation he has undertaken. Ruiz’s message to fans is his new trimmed-down and toned look signals a completely different approach than when he was last seen in the ring.

Noticeably out of shape, Ruiz lost a lopsided decision against Anthony Joshua in December 2019, ending his title reign seven months after he stunned defending champion Joshua with a seventh-round knockout.

Unable to land a third match with Joshua, Ruiz will finally end his ring absence of 17 months on May 1. Ruiz will face former contender Chris Arreola at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

On the same card, former Miami resident Erislandy Lara will fight Thomas LaManna for a second-tier middleweight belt. Lara, 37, previously had two title reigns at super welterweight.