Matt Jones captures Honda Classic by 5 shots to end 7-year victory drought on PGA Tour

When Matt Jones joined the PGA Tour in 2008, he quickly acquired fond feelings for the Honda Classic as he finished tied for fourth in that event. That was Jones’ best finish in his rookie season.

On Sunday, some 13 years later, Jones displayed even fonder feelings for the Honda Classic.

Jones put together a closing round of 68 for a 61-70-69-68—12-under-par 268 total to easily win the 2021 Honda title by five strokes on the Champion Course at PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens.

Jones’ only other PGA Tour triumph came seven years and 174 tournaments ago in the Houston Shell Open.

“They have been very few and very far between,” the 40-year-old Jones said of victories. “But it was worth the wait.”

Asked what it meant to win again, Jones said, “Winning is why we play every week out here. It was amazing to win again.

“Sure, I’ve had some tough times, seven years of them,” he said with a smile. “I just worked hard and it paid.”

When Jones said “paid off” he meant both figuratively and literally.

During his rookie season in 2008, he earned $775,899 for a year’s work. At this year’s Honda Classic he pocketed $1,296,000 for just four days.

Jones, an Australian who has had a chance to play in all four majors, will get an invitation to this year’s Masters thanks to his Honda Classic victory. In his only other Masters appearance he failed to make the cut.

“It has been a dream of mine to get back there again,” he said. “I will probably go there early to get the feel of it. I hope I hit the ball the way I did here. I’m very thankful to be going back.”

Needless to say, this time he would prefer to make the cut at the Masters.

Jones, who attended Arizona State University, said he was in control of his thoughts and swing throughout the Honda tournament and the final round.

“It was probably the calmest I’ve been for four straight days in a golf tournament,” he said. “You can’t get a tougher golf course to win on — particularly with the conditions. There are holes out there that are just brutal.”

Throughout the four days of golf, Jones handled The Bear Trap — considered one of the toughest three consecutive holes on the PGA Tour — without being intimidated. For the four days, he finished 2-under-par on the water-attracting holes, Nos. 15, 16 and 17.

Although not well-known, Jones set the tone for his victory on the first day of the Honda with the lowest-scoring round of the event, a spectacular 9-under 61. Some analysts were assessing those 18 holes he played among the best on the PGA Tour this season.

On Sunday’s final day, there was little drama about who would win, particularly when Aaron Wise, who was trying to make a run at Jones, four-putted the 10th hole for a triple-bogey and that allowed Jones to hold a pretty-much uncatchable lead the rest of the way.

However, in golf there is always doubt. That feature just comes with the game.

“When my tee shot was on the green on 17, that’s when I finally felt like I had it won,” Jones said.

Then, when Jones sank a short putt on the par-5 18th to complete his victory, he extended an arm in celebration.

In all honesty, he had plenty of time to plan any celebration he wanted to perform.

Brandon Hagy (69-62-76-66—273) finished in second place and provided a unique scenario of his week.

On Friday, Hagy shot a spectacular 8-under 62 and then followed that with a 76 on Saturday, a 14-stroke differential that is hard to explain. He finished with a 66 Sunday and spent nearly 90 minutes in the clubhouse waiting for everybody else to finish their rounds.

In addition, Hagy only got into the Honda field as the sixth and final alternate. He flew to Florida on Tuesday and was unable to get in a practice round.

His second-place finish was his second career top 10 on the PGA Tour.

Also, Sunday was his 30th birthday.

So, if any two golfers have the right to celebrate after the 2021 Honda, Jones and Hagy are the ones who should do just that.

They deserve it.