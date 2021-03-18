Here’s former President Barack Obama’s March Madness bracket picks

After a year without March Madness due to the COVID-19 pandemic, college basketball’s marquee event is nearing it’s return.

While the first round games don’t begin until Friday this year — play-in games are set for Thursday — the tradition of filling out a NCAA Tournament bracket has already begun.

And former President Barack Obama unveiled his 2021 brackets for both the men’s and women’s tournaments, making it public via his website and on social media in the way that he did when he was president.

On the men’s side, Obama chose Gonzaga as his champion with Illinois, Baylor and Michigan rounding out an all-No. 1 seed Final Four. He has the Zags defeating Illinois for their first national title.

On the women’s side, Obama picked Baylor, a No. 2 seed, to win the national championship. He has them defeating Stanford for the title with Maryland and North Carolina State as the other Final Four participants.

His full bracket picks for the men’s and women’s tournaments can be found here.