Bucs keep another Super Bowl piece intact. Shaq Barrett signs four-year deal, report says

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) reacts after a play during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. AP

The Super Bowl band has another piece intact.

NFL reporter Josina Anderson tweeted Monday that Shaq Barrett, a key member on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ stout defense last season, is staying.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Barrett signed a four-year, $72 million contract with $36 million of it fully guaranteed.”

Barrett, who played the Bucs’ Super Bowl season under the franchise tag, headed into free agency following the team’s victory over the Kansas City Chiefs that earned the franchise their second Super Bowl title.

Barrett starred as an edge rusher on a defense that was unrelenting in forcing turnovers and making life difficult for opposing quarterbacks during their playoff run.

That culminated with a 31-9 win over a higher-powered Chiefs offense led by Patrick Mahomes.

Now the Bucs are trying to keep the key pieces in place to make a run at repeating as champs. They have already signed quarterback Tom Brady and linebacker Lavonte David to extensions, while placing the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Ndamukong Suh, Leonard Fournette, Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown remain as free agents off the Super Bowl 55 champions.