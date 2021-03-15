Marvin Hagler, who died Saturday, played a central role extending boxing’s popularity

In this April 1985 file photo, Marvin Hagler, right, and Thomas Hearns fight during the first round of a world championship boxing bout in Las Vegas. AP

Marvin Hagler accepted being among the “Four Kings” but he also identified perfectly with the working man.

The boxing landscape of the early — and mid-1980s was symbolized by four fighters — Hagler, Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran and Thomas Hearns. They were the sport’s torchbearers who followed Muhammad Ali’s towering presence the previous two decades.

For a six-year period, until Mike Tyson emerged with his title-winning performance in 1986, the lighter weights shifted the attention from the heavyweight class.

Hagler, who died Saturday, played a central role extending boxing’s popularity beyond the Ali years. Elite fighters usually fought each other in their primes with Hagler and his three aforementioned rivals setting the example. They deserved the “Four Kings” nickname.

Yet, whereas Leonard and Hearns had decorated amateur careers and Duran benefited from his dominant lightweight title reign before his jump to three higher weights and additional title opportunities, Hagler took the longer and sometimes unappreciated route to boxing royalty.

Leonard fought for the welterweight title two years into his professional career and it took Hearns only an additional year to land his championship opportunity.

Hagler had no such luxuries or shortcuts. He toiled through 50 fights and six years before he challenged Vito Antuofermo for the middleweight belt in 1979. For Hagler, the obstacles continued when his bout against Antuofermo ended in a disputed draw. The barriers from stardom continued to link Hagler with the hard hat and lunch pail crew.

Once Hagler broke through, when he traveled to England and knocked out defending champion Alan Minter in 1980, the middleweight class became his domain. But even on the night that Hagler finally experienced championship glory he couldn’t celebrate in the ring. Instead, Hagler rushed to his dressing room, dodging projectiles thrown by pro-Minter fans who protested the fight’s stoppage.

In interviews years later, Hagler said a small group in the arena caused the ugly spectacle. Moreover, Hagler visited England frequently following his career, participating in sports-themed events.

The victory over Minter propelled Hagler on a 12-fight run of defenses, none more noteworthy than his bouts with Duran and Hearns.

Until he faced Duran in 1983, Hagler still had not been rewarded with lucrative purses. Although Duran tactically out-boxed Hagler early, the defending champion stepped up the pace in the final four rounds of their 15-round bout and won a close unanimous decision.

Two years later, Hagler and Hearns staged one of the most thrilling opening rounds in boxing history. They traded combinations at a furious pace but Hagler’s reign appeared in jeopardy when he sustained a deep cut above his right eye.

Any worsening of the cut could have ended the fight thus it prompted Hagler to intensify his attack and knock out the two-division champion Hearns in the third round. Hagler finally had his legacy-sealing moment. The crown fit firmly on his bald head.

“I finally received my recognition, to let the world know that I was a true champion,” Hagler said of his win over Hearns during an International Boxing Hall of Fame banquet 10 years ago. “I needed this fight in a sense to prove to the world who was the real champion. It was not a surprise. It just had to happen.”

Although delaying top fights is more frequently associated with contemporary boxing, the tactic also was used when Hagler ruled the middleweights. His victories over Hearns and Duran intensified demands for a bout against Leonard.

Citing a detached retina, Leonard said a fight with Hagler wouldn’t happen and retired in 1984. Leonard announced his comeback three years later and immediately challenged Hagler without any tune up bout. Leonard found his opening to what he perceived a vulnerable Hagler following his hard-fought knockout win over John Mugabi.

Hagler’s impressive seven-year championship reign ended with a controversial split decision loss against Leonard. Frustrated with the result, Hagler retired and declined subsequent comeback overtures. His final career record was 62-3-2 with 52 knockouts.

“Marvelous Marvin Hagler’s name is synonymous with greatness,” International Boxing Hall of Fame executive director Ed Brophy said in a statement. “One of the best ever to step into the ring, he combined skill and determination to dominate the middleweight division during his championship career.”

Local title fights

England-based Matchroom Boxing continues its partnership with South Florida venues to promote world title fights.

Fresh off Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s successful super-middleweight title defense Feb. 27 at Hard Rock Stadium, Matchroom will present a middleweight title fight between defending champion Demetrius Andrade and Liam Williams April 17 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood.

The fight will end Andrade’s 14 months of inactivity. His previous World Boxing Organization title defense also was in South Florida, when Andrade defeated Luke Keeler Jan. 30, 2020 at a temporary facility on Watson Island during Super Bowl LIV week.

Mexico’s Dennis Contreras scored a 10th-round technical knockout win over Miami resident Hairon Socarras in their featherweight bout Friday in Plant City. Contreras (24-10-1, 22 KOs) won his fourth consecutive fight while Socarras is now 23-2-3.

Coming up — Friday (12 a.m., Telemundo-Ch. 51): Saul Sanchez vs. Frank Gonzalez, 10, bantamweights; Saturday (9 p.m., DAZN): Vergil Ortiz vs. Maurice Hooker, 12, welterweights.