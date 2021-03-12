Tom Brady agrees to contract extension with Bucs, keeping him in Tampa Bay through 2022

Fresh off winning his seventh Super Bowl title, Tom Brady signed an extension to stay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to multiple reports.

ESPN reported the extension keeps Brady with the Bucs through 2022 and “saves the Buccaneers $19 million against the salary cap this year.”

Brady will start the 2022 season at the age of 45, which would make him the oldest starting quarterback in NFL history.

In the 2020-21 season, Brady captured Super Bowl MVP honors after the Bucs defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Tampa.