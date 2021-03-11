FSU advances in ACC tournament without stepping onto court. Here’s how

The Florida State Seminoles advanced to the ACC tournament quarterfinals without having to step on the basketball court in Greensboro, North Carolina.

That’s because the Duke Blue Devils had a positive COVID-19 test, which means their game against FSU was canceled with the Seminoles advancing to the ACC tournament semifinals, according to multiple reports.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman was the first to report Duke’s withdrawal from the tournament.

Duke’s player who tested positive was a walk-on, source told @Stadium. https://t.co/o0QkntZfAy — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 11, 2021

The loss is also likely to eliminate Duke from NCAA Tournament consideration, which would mark the first time since 1995 that the Blue Devils would not be dancing in March Madness, according to ESPN.

FSU, seeded No. 2 in the ACC tournament, faces the winner of Thursday night’s Virginia Tech-North Carolina game in Friday’s conference semifinal.