Former MLB player Johnny Damon arrested for DUI in Florida. His wife was also arrested

Former Major League Baseball player Johnny Damon, who won World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, was arrested Friday in Windermere, Florida, on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to multiple reports.

Orange County jail records show the 47-year-old Damon was “booked on charges of DUI and resisting an officer without violence,” according to ClickOrlando.com.

The Orlando Sentinel reported Damon’s wife was also arrested, and the arrest reported stated “Damon was pulled over by a Windermere Police Department officer who saw his black Lincoln SUV swerving on Conroy Windermere Road, before striking a curb and a guardrail,” according to the news outlet.

TMZ Sports reported Damon’s blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit at .30 and that his wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, “was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.”