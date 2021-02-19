Miami Sunset boys’ basketball team ‘heartbroken’ after contact tracing likely ends season

Barring some late change, Sunset’s boys’ basketball season is over, and it did not end on the court.

The Knights, who beat LaSalle on Feb. 12 to win just the second district title in school history and first since 2015, were supposed to host the Edison Red Raiders in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal game Thursday night.

However, that game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocol/contact tracing.

LaSalle on Tuesday notified Sunset that some of its players had tested positive for COVID. On Wednesday, Sunset was forced to cancel practice. The game against Edison was also off, and the team was crushed, especially its two seniors, twins Justin and Dylan Harris.

“We were mad,” Justin Harris said when asked how his team reacted. “Our whole season got canceled.”

This was a rare year for Sunset High, established in 1978. With a record of 14-7, this might have been its best team ever.

But now, it’s over … unless something, such as rescheduling the game, happens before the regional semifinal round on Tuesday. The careers of the Harris twins might be over, too, at least in terms of organized basketball.

“I’m devastated for all our kids, especially the twins,” Sunset coach Eric Martinez said. “They worked so hard, and they took it away from us for no reason. Our team never got sick.”

Martinez and others in the Sunset contingent believe the Knights players should be allowed to play since more than 48 hours passed from Friday night’s game and Monday, which is when LaSalle players started having symptoms.

“We’re deeply heartbroken,” said Aimee Siegel-Harris, mother of the twins. “To have our season canceled because someone on another team tested positive makes no sense to me.

“[Playing in the regional playoffs was] a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Sports is the one thing that has lifted our spirits [during the pandemic].”

LaSalle, meanwhile, was also forced out of the playoffs. The Royals (5-12) were supposed to play North Miami Beach in another regional quarterfinal Thursday, but those COVID cases ended LaSalle’s season.

“It was tough timing,” LaSalle coach Derrick De La Grana said. “We haven’t had any problems with our players and COVID all season. Eight of our 12 players did school virtually this year, which lessened the contact.

“But we played three games in four days at the district tournament.”

All that contact at the tournament could have caused the positive test, ending the high school careers of four LaSalle seniors: Emilio Ramirez, Wael Harb and twins Michael and Anthony Yero.

De La Grana said it is likely that, of those four, only Ramirez will have his playing career extended into college. Ramirez, who averaged 25 points this season, is getting recruiting interest from NAIA and Division III schools.

As for a possible playoff run that was denied by COVID, De La Grana said it was a shame the LaSalle season ended so abruptly.

“Our kids were confident,” he said. “I believe we had turned a corner with how well we played in the district tournament.

“But our administration is very [strict] with the protocol. Both my assistant coaches have pregnant wives. For us, it was about taking care of the kids and the staff.”