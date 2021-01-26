Pre-sale tickets available for the Canelo Alvarez boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium

Canelo Alvarez punches Callum Smith on Dec. 19, 2020. Getty Images

Canelo Alvarez is the most famous boxer at the moment and for those wanting to see him fight live in South Florida a pre-sale of tickets were made made available Tuesday for his fight on Feb. 27 against Avni Yildirim at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Ticket prices are between $55 and $750, and everything indicates that they would sell out the 15,000 available seats quickly as the Mexican champion faces the Turkish rival who is not well known.

Alvarez should easily beat Yildirim as some analysts consider this fight a necessary procedure to comply with a mandatory defense of the World Boxing Council in what should be the first of Alvarez’s three fights in 2021.

The general sale will be Wednesday. For more details visit www.hardrockstadium.com/boxing.