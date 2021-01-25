Will The Weeknd mention Donald Trump at Super Bowl 55? That and other prop bets

The Super Bowl doesn’t just drive local tourism from out-of-state fans making the trip or create memorable on-field and halftime show moments.

It also becomes the equivalent of Christmas for the sports gambler. Prop bets of all kind are available, and this year’s slate were unveiled Monday.

Here’s a snapshot at what’s being offered for Super Bowl 55 from BetUS.com.pa:

WHAT COLOR OF LIQUID WILL BE POURED ON THE SUPER BOWL-WINNING COACH THIS YEAR?

Orange +125

Yellow/Green +250

Purple +650

Blue +550

Clear/water +700

Red/Pink +750

WILL A FAN STREAK THE FIELD?

Yes +750

No -2500

During the TV the transmission

WILL THERE BE A PARADE IN THE WINNING CITY?

Yes +400

No -800

Virtual Parade doesn’t count

THE LENGTH OF THE NATIONAL ANTHEM

Over 114½ seconds -125

Under 114½ seconds -105

WILL THE NATIONAL ANTHEM PERFORMER FORGET A WORD?

Yes +750

No -2500

WILL THERE BE A WARDROBE MALFUNCTION AT THE HALF TIME SHOW?

Yes +750

No -2500

WILL THE WEEKND FALL OF THE STAGE DURING HIS PERFORMANCE?

Yes +1200

No -3000

WILL THE SUPERBOWL MVP GO TO DISNEY WORLD?

Yes +110

No -150

WILL TOM BRADY RETIRE AFTER THE SUPER BOWL?

Yes +650

No -1500

THE WEEKND FIRST SONG PERFORMED AT HALF TIME?

Blinding Lights +175

Starboy +250

Can’t Feel My Face +250

Pray for me +300

Hawaii +500

I feel it coming +700

In your eyes +1000

Save your Tears +1200

Lost in the fire +1500

WILL THE WEEKND MENTION DONALD TRUMP?

Yes +750

No -2500

Heads: -110

Tails: -110

Chiefs to Win Coin Toss: -110

Buccaneers To Win Coin Toss: -110

Team To Win Coin Toss Wins Game: -110

Team To Win Coin Toss Loses Game: -110