Will The Weeknd mention Donald Trump at Super Bowl 55? That and other prop bets
The Super Bowl doesn’t just drive local tourism from out-of-state fans making the trip or create memorable on-field and halftime show moments.
It also becomes the equivalent of Christmas for the sports gambler. Prop bets of all kind are available, and this year’s slate were unveiled Monday.
Here’s a snapshot at what’s being offered for Super Bowl 55 from BetUS.com.pa:
WHAT COLOR OF LIQUID WILL BE POURED ON THE SUPER BOWL-WINNING COACH THIS YEAR?
Orange +125
Yellow/Green +250
Purple +650
Blue +550
Clear/water +700
Red/Pink +750
WILL A FAN STREAK THE FIELD?
Yes +750
No -2500
During the TV the transmission
WILL THERE BE A PARADE IN THE WINNING CITY?
Yes +400
No -800
Virtual Parade doesn’t count
THE LENGTH OF THE NATIONAL ANTHEM
Over 114½ seconds -125
Under 114½ seconds -105
WILL THE NATIONAL ANTHEM PERFORMER FORGET A WORD?
Yes +750
No -2500
WILL THERE BE A WARDROBE MALFUNCTION AT THE HALF TIME SHOW?
Yes +750
No -2500
WILL THE WEEKND FALL OF THE STAGE DURING HIS PERFORMANCE?
Yes +1200
No -3000
COIN TOSS- THE COIN WILL LAND ON
Heads -110
Tails -110
WILL THE SUPERBOWL MVP GO TO DISNEY WORLD?
Yes +110
No -150
WILL TOM BRADY RETIRE AFTER THE SUPER BOWL?
Yes +650
No -1500
THE WEEKND FIRST SONG PERFORMED AT HALF TIME?
Blinding Lights +175
Starboy +250
Can’t Feel My Face +250
Pray for me +300
Hawaii +500
I feel it coming +700
In your eyes +1000
Save your Tears +1200
Lost in the fire +1500
WILL THE WEEKND MENTION DONALD TRUMP?
Yes +750
No -2500
