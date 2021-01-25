Here’s a look at players from around Florida playing on Super Bowl teams’ 55-men rosters

Beyond the talk surrounding the Tampa Bay Bucs getting to play the Super Bowl at home or Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes, Florida will be in the spotlight for the Big Game through the players that either are South Florida natives or played college football at a state school.

Here’s a look at both the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Bucs’ rosters for Super Bowl 55, starting with South Florida natives:

South Florida

Rashad Fenton, cornerback, Miami, Kansas City Chiefs

Chris Lammons, defensive back, Lauderhill, Kansas City Chiefs

Jason Pierre-Paul, defensive end, Deerfield Beach (USF), Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lavonte David, linebacker, Miami, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carlton Davis, cornerback, Miami, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antonio Brown, wide receiver, Miami, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

State schools

Derrick Nnadi, defensive tackle, Florida State, Kansas City Chiefs

Austin Reiter, center, Lakewood Ranch/Bradenton, USF, Kansas City Chiefs

Demarcus Robinson, wide receiver, Florida, Kansas City Chiefs

Tommy Townsend, punter, Florida, Kansas City Chiefs