Florida football coach Dan Mullen reportedly fills out staff vacancy. Here’s who it is

The last vacancy on the Florida Gators coaching staff for the 2021-22 football season was filled, according to a report.

According to FootballScoop.com, head coach Dan Mullen has hired USF assistant Jules Montinar to coach the Gators’ defensive backs.

Montinar spent one season with USF coaching the cornerbacks and as a recruiting coordinator. An Eastern Kentucky alumnus, Montinar is a Florida native who won a state championship at Naples High in 2001.

His previous coaching stops include Eastern Kentucky, Lake Erie College, Purdue, Alabama, James Madison and Texas State. While with Texas State, Montinar’s recruiting prowess was rewarded with the 247 Sports’ 2017 Sun Belt Recruiter of the Year award.