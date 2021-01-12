Mac attack: Quarterback Jones has career performance in Alabama’s rout of Ohio State

So, who do you think delivered all those passes that Alabama receiver and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith devoured before dazzling millions of television viewers and a pandemic-restricted Hard Rock Stadium crowd of 14,926 Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship?

Yup, it was redshirt junior quarterback Mac Jones, the third-place finisher in the Heisman race and a star in his own right.

Jones was masterful Monday, finishing 36 of 45 (80 percent) for a career-high 464 yards and five touchdowns before he left the field with about three minutes left in Alabama’s 52-24 victory over Ohio State.

Jones’ 36 completions midway in the fourth quarter tied former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson’s most completions in a CFP National Championship, in 2017. Jones’ 464 passing yards set the record for a CFP title game, surpassing former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow’s 463 in last year’s championship. And Jones’ 5 touchdown passes also tied Burrow’s from last year.

In the first half alone, Jones was 25 of 30 for 342 yards and four touchdowns — 215 of those yards and three of those touchdowns to offensive player of the game Smith. Yet, for every record Smith set, and there were several, Jones was setting his own records and making it possible on the other end.

Jones threw to seven pass-catchers, including John Metchie, who had eight receptions for 81 yards; and running back Najee Harris, who added seven catches for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Before Monday, Jones’ single-game career high was 435 yards against Texas A&M on Oct. 3.

A 6-3, 214-pound Jacksonville native, Jones came into the title game completing 275 of his 357 passes (77 percent) for 4,036 yards and 36 touchdowns, with only four interceptions.

This past weekend, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. wrote that Jones “could go in the middle of Round 1’’ in the upcoming draft. “The Alabama quarterback has made a huge leap this season,’’ Kiper said, “going from fringe prospect to potential first-round pick. ...He is more of a classic pocket passer — he’s not going to beat defenses on the run. Jones, however, has shown elite accuracy, especially on the deep throws, and it has been fun to watch his touch on throws to DeVonta Smith.’’

Concluded Kiper with prophetic accuracy: “If he is given time to sit in the pocket, he’s going to pick apart Ohio State — and find the Heisman Trophy winner Smith for a few more scores.’’

A consensus first-team All-American who won the Davey O’Brien Award and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award among many 2020 honors, off the field Jones was the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year. But his feats, as spectacular as they’ve been, were often overshadowed by Smith’s, who left the game with an injured finger of his right hand in the first drive of the second half.

“I just wanted to make sure I did my job in his success,’’ Jones said heading into the title game, “and obviously he’s helped me out a ton, and everyone else has too.”

