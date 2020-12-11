ACC cancels Miami Hurricanes’ regular-season finale against Georgia Tech

The Atlantic Coast Conference canceled the University of Miami’s home game against Georgia Tech on Dec. 19, meaning UM’s regular-season finale will be Saturday against North Carolina.

According to an ACC announcement on Friday evening, Georgia Tech “informed the conference office that it will not be able to meet several of the ACC Medical Advisory Group’s COVID-19 game discontinuation considerations.”

The Hurricanes (8-1) will end up playing a 10-game regular season. Miami had hoped to play 11 games in this COVID-abbreviated season.

With a win on Saturday, UM likely would play in a major bowl game, perhaps the Orange Bowl. Florida is one potential opponent.

Pittsburgh and Boston College both announced this week that they won’t accept bowl bids because the nation is dealing with a pandemic and they don’t want to ask their players to play another game.

But there’s no indication that UM will do the same, with the Canes positioned to play in a major bowl.