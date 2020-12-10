Miami Herald Logo
LeBron James blasts youth football coach caught on video hitting a player

Police in Savannah, Georgia say an investigation is underway after an online video showed a youth football coach striking a player during an away game in Florida.
Police in Savannah, Georgia say an investigation is underway after an online video showed a youth football coach striking a player during an away game in Florida. Screenshot from Twitter page of @CoachFore

A youth football coach that hit one of his players at a recent football game in Florida has drawn the ire of social media users everywhere as well as sports personalities.

That includes NBA star LeBron James.

James posted comments about the incident, which was captured in a viral video, on his Instagram story.

“Ain’t no way!!! Couldn’t be my kid,” James said on Instagram. “Hell, if I there and it’s not even my kid we gone have more than words for sure.”

The incident surfaced in a viral video, showing a youth football coach of the 9-and-under Savannah Gators punching one of his players during an event in Kissimmee.

According to TMZ, the coach was identified as Gerrel Williams, and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department is investigating him for child abuse for the Dec. 7 incident.

Here’s a clip of the video that went viral showing the incident along with Williams’ apology:

