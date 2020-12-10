Junior Orange Bowl Basketball Classic moves location, sets dates. Here are the details

Even with lots of restrictions in place these days because of COVID-19 that hasn’t kept the annual Junior Orange Bowl Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball Tournament from moving forward.

Needing a larger venue, the 2020 version has been moved to Westminster Christian School in Palmetto Bay, 6855 SW 152nd Street. The tournament, which will run from Monday, Dec. 28, through Wednesday, Dec. 30, will feature all local teams from Miami-Dade and Broward County this year with a total of 16 teams, eight boys and eight girls

“By moving the games to Westminster Christian, we will be able to allow limited seating for each team’s games,” said Junior OB Basketball Committee Chairman Chuck Little. “All tickets will be sold in advance directly to teams and only to teams. No individual ticket sales will be done and there will be no tickets sold at the game site.”

Participating boys’ teams will include Gulliver Prep, South Miami, Palmetto and Mater Academy along with Belen Jesuit and Columbus, two rivals who are slated to square off in the final game of Monday’s eight-game block at 9:15 p.m.

Defending 9A state champion Miami High will be one of the featured participants on the girls’ side along with Miami Norland, Blanche Ely and St. Thomas Aquinas.

Individual game tickets will be available for each day at a price of $6 per ticket per day which will include a game program. Each team will be limited to a maximum number of tickets per day of 50. Teams will not be required to purchase the maximum of 50 tickets but must make their number choice at the initial time of purchase.

All tickets will be purchased and paid for (either by check or credit card) directly through the Junior Orange Bowl office no later than December 17 at 5 p.m. Teams will be responsible for distribution of tickets to their fans and after Dec. 17, no additional tickets will be sold.

Since tickets are for a specific game, no early entry will be allowed and at the end of each game, the gym will be emptied of fans. No more than 100 fans will be allowed into any game. Decisions on capacity will be the at the discretion of the Junior Orange Bowl Committee.

Actual game times might vary depending on the length of previous games and COVID-19 cleaning protocol between games. Fans will be asked to wait outside the gym until the cleaning crew has determined that the gym is ready for entry.

“We want to make sure that both players, coaches and parents all enjoy a safe and enjoyable 2020 Junior Orange Bowl Basketball Classic,” said Little. “We look forward to everyone’s participation and some great basketball.”

For more information, contact the Junior Orange Bowl Committee at 305-647-1151.

Schedule

Monday, Dec. 28 — Girls games: 9 a.m. – Western vs. Miami High; 10:45 a.m. – St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Miami Christian; 4 p.m. – Blanche Ely vs. Somerset Silver Palms; 5:45 p.m. – Cardinal Gibbons vs. Norland. Boys’ games: 12:30 p.m. – Gulliver Prep. vs. South Miami; 2:15 p.m. – North Miami vs. Westminster Christian; 7:30 p.m. – Palmetto vs. Mater Academy; 9:15 p.m. – Belen Jesuit vs. Columbus.