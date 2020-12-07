What are the odds the Florida Gators will win the college football national title?

Florida head coach Dan Mullen directs his team against Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. AP

With the college football season winding down, the playoff picture is becoming clearer.

So with that comes updated odds, via BetOnline.ag, on which teams will not only make the CFP Playoff, but win the national title.

The Florida Gators, despite losing to Texas A&M, are the fifth favorite to win the national title this season in the latest odds update.

According to BetOnline.ag, the current odds as of Monday afternoon are as follows:

Alabama 10:11

Clemson 9:4

Ohio State 9:2

Notre Dame: 7:1

Florida 14:1

Texas A&M 33:1

Cincinnati 50:1

The Gators play LSU this week, before facing Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. UF is currently ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press and Coaches polls. Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson occupy the top four spots in both polls.

The University of Miami, currently ranked ninth in the AP Poll and eighth in the Coaches Poll, is tied with Coastal Carolina and Northwestern with the 12th-best odds to win the national title. The Hurricanes are listed with 200:1 odds to win the title.